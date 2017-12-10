Illovo Vs Prudential Holdings Civil Case Returns To Court Monday

Blantyre: The high profile civil case in which Illovo Sugar Malawi (ISM) has been sued by its minority shareholder Prudential Holdings Ltd (PHL) over disputed payments abroad, returns to the Commercial Court in Blantyre on Monday and Tuesday, December 11-12.

The trial was postponed six months. Justice John Katsala is hearing the civil suit.

When it was being postponed, Senior Counsel Shabir Latif, representing Illovo, had been grilling Gordon Tembo, a partner of KPMG, whose firm had produced an assessment of the disputed payments on behalf of PHL.

ISM is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange. Its minority shareholder PHL is disputing a litany of payments ISM made to Illovo Sugar South Africa and also to its UK based parent company Associated British Foods (ABF).

Illlovo is Africa’s largest sugar company in Africa, boasting agricultural and manufacturing operations in six southern African states including Malawi.

It employs thousands of people in those countries, “playing a significant economic role,” says Illovo.

