Illovo Hands Over A Multi-million Kwacha School Block To Nchalo CDSS

In a bid to contribute to the promotion of education standards in the country, Illovo Sugar Limited, Nchalo Estate has handed over a complete packaged classroom block to Nchalo Community Day Secondary School in Chikwawa.

Illovo, Nchalo Estate has spent a total of MK27Million for the construction of the two classrooms as well as procurement of 100 double-seater desks, six teachers’ desks and chairs.

Speaking Thursday during the ceremony, Acting General Manager for Illovo, Keith Domleo, said his company needed an educated work force that could deliver efficiently and effectively hence the donation that would enhance the learning environment among students at the school.

“As a company we realized that a conducive, learning environment is an integral part of quality education. We believe that by constructing and furnishing the two classrooms we have created additional space that can decongest the overcrowded classes and improve quality education,” observed Domleo.

He said it was the wish of the company that the youth surrounding the estate attain quality education while emphasizing that through that it would minimize some unlawful activities that some idle youth indulge in around the area.

“May I encourage students to work hard and be committed to education. Let donations like these motivate you to even work harder than before. At the same time, it is my humble appeal to school management, students, community leaders and entire community members to take good care of the building and the desks,” indicated Domleo.

He further thanked the community for contributing bricks and other locally available materials as well as the school management for ensuring smooth work on the project.

On his part, Henry Gwede, Education Divisional Manager in the South West Education Division who was also guest of honour to the event commended Illovo for the timely donation of the school block which he said will lessen the burden and panic students faced in the course of learning.

He called on the leadership surrounding Nchalo Estate to show appreciation for the good things the company is doing while urging all students to show a sense of responsibility towards the magnificent classroom block Illovo handed over to the school.

On their part, Zaheer Issa, Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Central, Head teacher of the school, Josephy Chabwera, Group Village Headman Mada who represented Paramount Chief Lundu and Maureen Nsikhu head girl at Nchalo CDSS thanked the company for the donation which they said will likely improve the learning environment of students.

They said the new building has positively changed the face of the school and that they will safeguard the donations with keen interest and that whosoever is to be involved in vandalism of the donated property will be dealt with accordingly. (By: Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa, April 21, Mana)

