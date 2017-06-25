IG Cautions On Burning Police Offices, Vehicles…”At the end you are the ones to suffer”

Inspector General of Malawi Police Services (MPS) Lexton Kachama Friday asked people in the country to refrain from burning police offices and vehicles.

Kachama made the remarks during the local commemoration of the 2017 International Albinism Awareness Day at Mitundu Primary School Ground in Lilongwe.

“I want to take advantage of the function to tell the nation that whenever you have misunderstandings with police officers, you should not rush to burn the offices even the vehicles because at the end you are the ones to suffer as the officers will be transferred to other stations,” Kachama said adding that burning of offices and vehicles cannot help to resolve the differences.

The remarks were made on the same day when minibus drivers and conductors in Blantyre ran riot by burning two police units in protest against new traffic laws which are meant to reduce road accidents.

Kachama said road accidents are claiming more lives in the country and asked passengers to tell drivers to reduce speed when they are over speeding.

He further said it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that no person drives while drunk or high with Indian herm and other illegal drug substances.

Kachama also asked parents to look after their children on the roads to avoid them being hit by vehicles.

Over this month of June, the country has experienced a multiple fatal road accidents that have claimed over 20 lives. (By Linda Likomwa, Lilongwe, June 24, Mana)

