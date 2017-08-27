If You Are Not Married At 35, You Are Irresponsible-Says Pastor David Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and general overseer of Salvation Ministries, reportedly said women who are unmarried at the age of 35 are irresponsible.

Pastor Ibiyeomie who has one of the biggest churches in Nigeria, has made headlines following a ‘controversial’ speech he made while preaching during a recent church service.

The preacher who reportedly masterminded the arrest and imprisonment of controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, after she shared a story roping him and Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, into an adultery mess, openly said some women of a certain age were ‘irresponsible’.

According to reports, while preaching on Wednesday, August 23, Pastor Ibiyeomie said “If you are still single at 35, you are an irresponsible person”.

He also reportedly said single people need to be on the lookout for responsible partners, and should also not wait till they ‘get old’ before entering into the union of marriage, as it was not the will of God.

He went ahead to add that young people need to pray before entering into a relationship that will likely lead to marriage.

READ ALSO: Don’t marry anyone who puts passwords on their phones- Marriage counsellor Meanwhile, a video has surfaced showing Pastor Ibiyeomie’s preaching, where he was admonishing young men saying “at 37 you are still doing boyoyo…carry a wife and be responsible. How can a full-fledged man in your thirties be doing small boy”

