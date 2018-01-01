If We Fall, We Fall Together. If We Rise, We Rise Together-APM

My Fellow Malawians,

It has taken everybody’s patriotism and hardwork to turn around our economic situation. It took us all to make 2017 a productive year.

I have seen vendors and minibus drivers working hard to look after their families. They are not happy because they get more, but because they are determined to build more on the little they have. That is our spirit.

I have seen more and more businesses paying their taxes voluntarily and on time. This is our love for our country.

We have seen more women taking long and tiresome trips to South Africa, Tanzania, Dubai and China to import goods for their businesses.

These are women who challenge us to believe in self-dependence, because prosperity never comes by depending on others.

We have seen teachers working way into the night to prepare lessons for their students. These are people who make the nation.

We have seen health workers walking door to door, giving advice to families in our villages. We have seen them giving their best to treat the sick in our hospitals. These are people who heal the nation.

We have seen our men and women in uniform braving rains, storms and dangerous nights to keep us safe. These are people who protect the nation.

We have seen our people spending long hours in their fields so that our nation can realize a good harvest. These are people who feed the nation.

Those who drive us; those who educate the nation; those who heal us; those who protect the nation; and those who feed us are the people who make us a proud nation.

As we celebrate the year that ended, let us celebrate everyone who contributed to our sound economic performance. We all make Malawi. If we fall, we fall together. If we rise, we rise together.

Like this: Like Loading...