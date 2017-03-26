‘Idol’ Worshiping:Apostle Joseph Ziba Accorded A ‘Triumphant’ Entry Into BICC, Mimicking The Jesus’s Entry Into Jerusalem

As Pentecostal churches keep mushrooming in the country under all sorts of crazy names, so is the culture among the followers to behave crazily. Here, members of Fountain of Victory give their church’s founder and leader Apostle Joseph Ziba a ‘triumphant’ entry into the Bingu International Conference Centre.
The things people do in the name of God
Azimai kutengeka too much,eishhh
Zitsiru za azimayi
Anthu anasiya kupembedza mulungu pakanali pano ma prophet ndi ma pastor akunamizira kugwiritsa ntchito dzina la mulungu kuti apeze zofuna zao.
Chisomo Macholoweeeeee wafika pamenepa? mwana wanga wataika iwe