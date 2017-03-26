‘Idol’ Worshiping:Apostle Joseph Ziba Accorded A ‘Triumphant’ Entry Into BICC, Mimicking The Jesus’s Entry Into Jerusalem

By on 34 Comments

Apostle Ziba Having Triumphant Entry Into

As Pentecostal churches keep mushrooming in the country under all sorts of crazy names, so is the culture among the followers to behave crazily. Here, members of Fountain of Victory give their church’s founder and leader Apostle Joseph Ziba a ‘triumphant’ entry into the Bingu International Conference Centre.

 

‘Idol’ Worshiping:Apostle Joseph Ziba Accorded A ‘Triumphant’ Entry Into BICC, Mimicking The Jesus’s Entry Into Jerusalem added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

34 Responses to "‘Idol’ Worshiping:Apostle Joseph Ziba Accorded A ‘Triumphant’ Entry Into BICC, Mimicking The Jesus’s Entry Into Jerusalem"

← Older Comments
  1. Dave Justice Mlotha   March 27, 2017 at 4:32 am

    The things people do in the name of God

    Reply
  2. Romano Kondwani Chilango   March 27, 2017 at 5:01 am

    Azimai kutengeka too much,eishhh

    Reply
  3. Haward Mulolo   March 27, 2017 at 5:12 am

    Zitsiru za azimayi

    Reply
  4. Alexander Liwana   March 27, 2017 at 5:48 am

    Anthu anasiya kupembedza mulungu pakanali pano ma prophet ndi ma pastor akunamizira kugwiritsa ntchito dzina la mulungu kuti apeze zofuna zao.

    Reply
  5. End Times   March 27, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Chisomo Macholoweeeeee wafika pamenepa? mwana wanga wataika iwe

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply