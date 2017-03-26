‘Idol’ Worshiping:Apostle Joseph Ziba Accorded A ‘Triumphant’ Entry Into BICC, Mimicking The Jesus’s Entry Into Jerusalem

As Pentecostal churches keep mushrooming in the country under all sorts of crazy names, so is the culture among the followers to behave crazily. Here, members of Fountain of Victory give their church’s founder and leader Apostle Joseph Ziba a ‘triumphant’ entry into the Bingu International Conference Centre.
it doesnt matter what people say but one thing l know it leads (touch not my annointed and do my prophet no harm) let apostle be sanachite kuwatuma kuti ayale salu koma aona okha kuti ngati atumikila yehovah alandile ulemu wa ana amulungu.
Its good to be involved in God’s things other than politics.
i agree with u
leave apostle ziba alone zikambani za asing’anga anu mumachemekelela aja
Kkkkkk koma amalawi voice I can see zokamba zinakusowani mpakana kumati idol worshiping just bcoz anthu apereka ulemu kwa apostle is kupereka ulemu worshiping??? Kkkkk plz u don’t know apostle ziba thus y mukuyankhura choncho I wish u had known him u could be in forefront talking good about him he is a true man of God iv ever seen he preaches from the bible and not from the things of the world
Whoever he is but still he doesn’t deserve that type of treatment. Angels refused to be worshiped. He was supposed to deny that and walk on the bare ground
Bro Mac muwuzeni nasiketiyu
Ngati alidi mtumiki weni weni why anayenda pasalu what does that mean to him? Munthu wa mulungu amazichepesa
Idol worshipping at its best