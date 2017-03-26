‘Idol’ Worshiping:Apostle Joseph Ziba Accorded A ‘Triumphant’ Entry Into BICC, Mimicking The Jesus’s Entry Into Jerusalem

Apostle Ziba Having Triumphant Entry Into

As Pentecostal churches keep mushrooming in the country under all sorts of crazy names, so is the culture among the followers to behave crazily. Here, members of Fountain of Victory give their church’s founder and leader Apostle Joseph Ziba a ‘triumphant’ entry into the Bingu International Conference Centre.

 

34 Responses to "‘Idol’ Worshiping:Apostle Joseph Ziba Accorded A ‘Triumphant’ Entry Into BICC, Mimicking The Jesus’s Entry Into Jerusalem"

  1. Philles Siyanda   March 26, 2017 at 8:44 pm

    it doesnt matter what people say but one thing l know it leads (touch not my annointed and do my prophet no harm) let apostle be sanachite kuwatuma kuti ayale salu koma aona okha kuti ngati atumikila yehovah alandile ulemu wa ana amulungu.

  2. Wilson Zuze   March 26, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Its good to be involved in God’s things other than politics.

  3. Lawrienceoh Mambo   March 26, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    leave apostle ziba alone zikambani za asing’anga anu mumachemekelela aja

  4. Ellena Banda   March 27, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Kkkkkk koma amalawi voice I can see zokamba zinakusowani mpakana kumati idol worshiping just bcoz anthu apereka ulemu kwa apostle is kupereka ulemu worshiping??? Kkkkk plz u don’t know apostle ziba thus y mukuyankhura choncho I wish u had known him u could be in forefront talking good about him he is a true man of God iv ever seen he preaches from the bible and not from the things of the world

    • Mac Josef   March 27, 2017 at 5:01 am

      Whoever he is but still he doesn’t deserve that type of treatment. Angels refused to be worshiped. He was supposed to deny that and walk on the bare ground

    • Haward Mulolo   March 27, 2017 at 5:09 am

      Bro Mac muwuzeni nasiketiyu

    • Maxlee Blair   March 27, 2017 at 5:38 am

      Ngati alidi mtumiki weni weni why anayenda pasalu what does that mean to him? Munthu wa mulungu amazichepesa

  5. Thom Simbota   March 27, 2017 at 3:55 am

    Idol worshipping at its best

