‘Idol’ Worshiping:Apostle Joseph Ziba Accorded A ‘Triumphant’ Entry Into BICC, Mimicking The Jesus’s Entry Into Jerusalem

As Pentecostal churches keep mushrooming in the country under all sorts of crazy names, so is the culture among the followers to behave crazily. Here, members of Fountain of Victory give their church’s founder and leader Apostle Joseph Ziba a ‘triumphant’ entry into the Bingu International Conference Centre.
And these women have the guts to respect their pastors than their husbands but in the Bible it says women should respect their husbands alone….. do that thing of kuyala nsalu kwa amuna anu
Leave men of God alone please..
I love prophet shepherd buchiri
Wait until the trumpet is blown.U will wonder to see the MASTER coming accompaned by thunder,lightening.u will regreat as u r wasting time talking others leaving your sins.God taught us not to judge
I feel very sorry for you you don’t know the scripture, you keep fighting men of God, mind your business stop talking about these men of God please