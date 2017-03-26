‘Idol’ Worshiping:Apostle Joseph Ziba Accorded A ‘Triumphant’ Entry Into BICC, Mimicking The Jesus’s Entry Into Jerusalem

By on 17 Comments

Apostle Ziba Having Triumphant Entry Into

As Pentecostal churches keep mushrooming in the country under all sorts of crazy names, so is the culture among the followers to behave crazily. Here, members of Fountain of Victory give their church’s founder and leader Apostle Joseph Ziba a ‘triumphant’ entry into the Bingu International Conference Centre.

 

‘Idol’ Worshiping:Apostle Joseph Ziba Accorded A ‘Triumphant’ Entry Into BICC, Mimicking The Jesus’s Entry Into Jerusalem added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

17 Responses to "‘Idol’ Worshiping:Apostle Joseph Ziba Accorded A ‘Triumphant’ Entry Into BICC, Mimicking The Jesus’s Entry Into Jerusalem"

← Older Comments
Newer Comments →
  1. Given Capable Umali   March 26, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    And these women have the guts to respect their pastors than their husbands but in the Bible it says women should respect their husbands alone….. do that thing of kuyala nsalu kwa amuna anu

    Reply
  2. Sultan Shepherd Kalitera   March 26, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Leave men of God alone please..

    Reply
  3. Thokozani Mphatso   March 26, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    I love prophet shepherd buchiri

    Reply
  4. James Ganizani   March 26, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Wait until the trumpet is blown.U will wonder to see the MASTER coming accompaned by thunder,lightening.u will regreat as u r wasting time talking others leaving your sins.God taught us not to judge

    Reply
  5. Marclean Mpinganjira   March 26, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    I feel very sorry for you you don’t know the scripture, you keep fighting men of God, mind your business stop talking about these men of God please

    Reply
← Older Comments
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply