ICT Firm, iMoSyS Contributes K3million Towards Engineers’ Conference

Malawi’s an upcoming ICT company iMoSyS has donated K3million to the Malawi Institution of Engineers (MIE) as a contribution towards the organisation’s Annual Lake shore conference in Mangochi.

The conference is scheduled from October 18 –19, 2018 at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge, under the theme Championing Sustainable Energy and Water Development”.

Speaking during the cheque presentation in Blantyre, iMoSyS Chief Executive Officer Mayamiko Nkoloma said the company felt obliged to support the engineers because of its remarkable role it plays in promoting the advancement of technology in the country.

“As a truly Malawian ICT company we felt obliged to supporting this conference because iMoSyS appreciates and value the role of engineers plays in enhancing infrastructure development which in turn fosters economic growth of the country,” said Nkoloma.

Nkoloma said engineering profession is a critical input in economic development growth efforts in Malawi.

“We believe that gatherings like of engineers provides a platform for professionals to discuss issues for the common good of our business and economic growth for Malawi. iMoSyS is striving to enhance sustainable development of engineering to drive effective delivery of telecommunication and ICT products and services,” he said.

Receiving the donation MIE Executive Secretary Engineer Martin Chizalema hailed iMoSyS for the support towards theconference.

“We are very grateful to iMoSyS for this kind gesture as this money will go a long way towards meeting the expenses for the indaba. Apart from hosting the conference the institution will give back to the community around Mangochi,” said Chizalema

The conference which is being hosted in collaboration with the Malawi Board of Engineers is expected to attract over 300 leading professional Engineers, Technicians and Non-engineers working in various public and private sectors including Chief Executives and Senior Government officials.

