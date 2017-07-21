I Will Not Tolerate Complacency, I Will Not Shield Any Minister-APM Tells Newly Sworn In Ministers

State President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika said on Friday that he will not tolerate complacency and laziness from any member of his cabinet. Mutharika said this at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe during swearing-in ceremony four newly appointed ministers. On 17th July this year, Mutharika reshuffled his cabinet by roping in new faces in the names of Anna Kachikho who is new Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development; Everton Chimulirenji appointed as deputy minister of defense, and Clement Mukumbwa who is Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare. Aggrey Masi, who was deputizing at agriculture, is now full minister at Natural Resources, Energy and Mining. All four took oath of allegiance today. In his speech, Mutharika said serving in a cabinet requires one to be active saying a minister should always keep the ground moving through serving the public diligently. He said he decided to reshuffle the cabinet for efficient delivery of government services to the public. “Malawians want to see a better future and the people to give them that better future are the new ministers being sworn in today,” he said Mutharika took a tough stance on corruption, branding it as an evil act and asked the new ministers to refrain from corrupt practices. “Ministers are only custodians of public resources and I will not shield any minister that will be found taking part in corrupt practices,” he said The president added that ministers should serve the public with integrity and discipline and should always listen to the needs of the people because they serve above everyone else. Speaking to the press after taking her oath of allegiance, Anna Kachikho – who is the legislator for Phalombe said she least expected seeing herself in cabinet. “The appointment took me by surprise because I thought my days of serving as a cabinet minister were over. “The president surprised me and I will also surprise him by delivering quality services. My appoint demonstrates that perseverance is rewarding because I served diligently and the president was noticing my work, that why is I am here,” Kachikho said The constitution of the republic of Malawi under section 92 subsection (1) accords the president powers to appoint cabinet ministers and deputy ministers, the same constitution gives the president power to fire ministers.

Like this: Like Loading...