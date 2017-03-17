I Urge You All To Eat, Wear And Use Malawian Products- APM Urges Malawians As They Commemorate Their Day On 18th March

STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY PROF. ARTHUR PETER MUTHARIKA, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI ON COMMEMORATING MALAWI DAY

17thMarch 2017



My Fellow Malawians

18th March is Malawi Day. On this day last year, I declared that 18th March shall be a Malawi Day every year. I also declared Friday as the day we should wear locally produced clothes.

Malawi Day is the day we should remember to be proud of what we are, who we are, and to be proud of what we have. Let us be a nation that celebrates our uniqueness. Let us tell the world that we are proud to be Malawian.

In commemoration of this day, I urge you all to eat, wear and use Malawian products. Let us promote our culture, our way of life.

Let us buy Malawian products because we need to promote goods and services that are produced here in Malawi. Let us support our local industries to grow. This is one way of promoting our economic growth and prosperity.

As most of you remember, last year we also started implementing the Buy Malawi Strategy. This is a strategy for encouraging ourselves to buy and use Malawian goods and services.

Through this strategy:We promote production of Malawian goods and services. We increase participation of the private sector in domestic trade. We increase participation of women and youth in business. Above all, we create more industries and new jobs. That is our vision!

We have introduced community colleges to create local skills and products. We are attracting foreign investors to create new industries and produce on our soil. That is how we want to make Malawi a producing and exporting nation. That is our vision!

But, we need to value, buy and promote what is Malawian. We must be the first to promote what is Malawian. This movement began on the day I declared Malawi Day for every year, declared Friday as a day for wearing locally produced clothes, and launched the Buy Malawi Strategy.

In the last one year, we have seen every Fridaypublic and civil servants religiously wearing locally made clothes. We have seen tailoring businesses rise. And we have seen our hotels being more Malawian than ever with local food. This is the direction we must go in promoting what is Malawian.

Malawi Day is a day for us all. It for you the public servant as much as it is for you in the private sector. Malawi Day is for those of you in our towns and cities; it is for you in our villages.

Our farmers want us to promote Malawian food and products so that we can create a good market for them. We cannot be importing tomatoes, eggs and Irish potatoes when our own farmers are growing them in abundance. We cannot, and we should never, undermine ourselves by looking down upon what we produce.

In commemorating Malawi Day, I want us to be people who believe in ourselves, and people who believe in what we produce. I want us to be people who are proud of ourselves, and people who are proud of what we produce.

If we undermine what we produce and value what others produce, we will always be a consuming and importing nation. We will always be poor. In remembering Malawi Day, we promote Malawi as a producing and exporting nation. That is our national vision.

Thank you for listening!

Be proud to be Malawian!

