Emperor Constantine was the first politician to realise that Christianity could be easily used to advance political agenda. Despite many claiming that he converted to Christianity himself, a deeper quest shows that Constantine himself never converted to Christianity in his entire life until on his death bed. He just needed Christians for easy manipulation of their faith to build an empire with less resistance.

After Constantine came the bishop of Rome, who was the first to realise that with religious power, political influence was easy. He too used the power of the church to get political influence. And truly, it was very easy for the office of the Bishop of Rome ( the Pope) to manipulate even emperors and kings with powers of the church.

But it took one of the greatest political and military strategists that ever walked on earth, Napoleon Bonaparte, to reject the interference of the Church with politics. He went for the Pope, captured him and jailed him in France so politicians could take care of their business.

This is an old game. Church leaders know that people of faith won’t question their leaders’ involvement with state politics that has nothing to do with the exercise of faith and religion. They will simply obey and follow even to their death.

Politicians and church leaders with political interests have always used the church for political benefits knowing that all that matters to church members is faith, whatever that word means.

Sometimes I am tempted to think that Christianity and religion were invented for political purposes.

Religion could just be politics by other means. If a Church leader tells me to demonstrate in the streets against my government, on an issue that has no bearing on my faith, religion and salvation, I would tell him to go to hell. I cannot be manipulated in the name of the church.

I stand with the Bible!

