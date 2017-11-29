I Have Great Respect For John Tembo, Former MCP President & Leader Of Opposition-Says APM

President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika paid a surprise visit to former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader, John Zenasi Ungapake Tembo, at his residence at Area 10 in Lilongwe on Wednesday.
Mutharika visited the veteran politician and former Leader of the Opposition immediately after presiding over the launch of ‘National Peace Policy and Commemoration of 2017 International Day of Peace’ at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital city.
The President said he has very good ties with Tembo, popularly known as JZU, and that the two communicate once in a while. The visit was to greet him.
The Malawi leader said he has known JZU for a long time starting from his school days at Dedza Secondary School.
“I have great respect for him dating back to secondary school when he (Tembo) had just graduated from the university. He was my student teacher but also we have been together in politics, so I just decided to come and greet him today,” he said
Mutharika said him and the likes of Finance Minister, Goodall Gondwe and Ambassador Ron Nkomba, benefitted a lot from JZU at Dedza secondary and that he was pleased to see him in good health.
“We have benefitted a lot from him and I am so pleased to have come over to see him. He looks very well and we had a wonderful conversation,” said Mutharika.
The President and JZU were in a closed door meeting for more than one hour and were later joined by JZU’s son.
Born in 1932, Tembo is no longer in active politics having served for years as president of the MCP. He was succeeded by Reverend Dr. Lazuras Chakwera prior to 2014, tripartite elections in which Mutharika emerged victorious.
Commenting on the visit, the Executive Assistant to the President and Director of Communications, Dr. Bright Molande said Mutharika respects Tembo in many ways.
“It is important for everyone to know that Honourable John Tembo was a teacher for the president. He taught him at Dedza Boys Secondary School, so he respects him very much,” Molande said.
He, however, said their chat was private hence he could not speak on what the president and former MCP leader shared during the visit but said what happened is a sign of friendliness.
“This means the president has a humane spirit and remembers various individuals. This is a day when we have been commemorating peace, so the president just thought that it is really good for him to visit Honourable Tembo,” he stated.
Mana/mn/cnn/fmn
Follow this link to join my WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/8UflCZaVxqJAcVeBNAVk8F tiyeni ticheze apa ngati mumakonda kucheza
DPP is busy campaigning for MCP.Keep on! ,It seems Peter is lacking a matured Political adviser.DPP is bizy digging its own grave 2019.Visiting Tembo shows dat u a stranded.Please go back to de drawing board but its too late.MCP ikuyenda moyera.Chikhwawa ndi Nsanje yabwera kwawo ku MCP
My brother, if you have access to any antidepressants, do yourself a favour. Imwako zisanakuvute
Believe me Sydney come 2019 we will see something different. Remember me 2019 brother
Looks like the blackouts have given the opposition wings and confidence?Let’s keep watching
You are lying my friend which chikwawa and nsanje oooo ukupusa ndi nsanje la lanje ? Zipusa choncho kunali Gwanda chakwamba Ku nsanje ali president wa MCP did MCP won anything there?
Abro mwabadwa zaka ziti? Zikuonesa kuti za ku Lower shire simumumazisata.
MCP Nsanje n Chikwawa? are u dreaming or what? Do u believe MCP can win? wasn’t solobala from lowershire? kamoto village was burnt by MCP, do u think people can forget the ills that party did in the southern region? The relatives we lost to crocodiles n killings. The late Muwalo n Gadama from ntcheu, Tati mpakati from chiradzulu, U think everyone think Locke u? Just wait n see what southern region have for u comes 2019. Play ur card right on Sadik mia n Richard nsowoya otherwise the two shall device mcp
Hahahahahaha!This is new and clean MCP .Osameñya mkonono wa Masana ,Zigonani MCP idutse moyera
And those who killed those people are now at DPP
Peter went to visit the sick Jzu. What advice can he giv? Assassination tactics? ku Malawi kunacha kale, kwacha wakoyo cud hav make some sense if it was 1957
Peter went to visit the sick Jzu. What advice can he giv? Assassination tactics? ku Malawi kunacha kale, kwacha wakoyo cud hav make some sense if it was 1957
NDASALA INE NDIMKAMUWONE.THATS MATULITY MU NDALE
TEMBO WAS ATEACHER AT DEDZA SECONDARY SCHOOL NOT ASTUDENT GET THE MESSAGE STUDENT TEACHER KAPENA KUTI MUVE DENT
the post is in english and retards cant understand my bro.kkkkk
the post is in english and retards cant understand my bro.kkkkk
kuyenderana nkwabwino zedi
Got no problem with that