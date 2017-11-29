I Have Great Respect For John Tembo, Former MCP President & Leader Of Opposition-Says APM

President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika paid a surprise visit to former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader, John Zenasi Ungapake Tembo, at his residence at Area 10 in Lilongwe on Wednesday.
Mutharika visited the veteran politician and former Leader of the Opposition immediately after presiding over the launch of ‘National Peace Policy and Commemoration of 2017 International Day of Peace’ at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital city.
The President said he has very good ties with Tembo, popularly known as JZU, and that the two communicate once in a while. The visit was to greet him.
The Malawi leader said he has known JZU for a long time starting from his school days at Dedza Secondary School.
“I have great respect for him dating back to secondary school when he (Tembo) had just graduated from the university. He was my student teacher but also we have been together in politics, so I just decided to come and greet him today,” he said
Mutharika said him and the likes of Finance Minister, Goodall Gondwe and Ambassador Ron Nkomba, benefitted a lot from JZU at Dedza secondary and that he was pleased to see him in good health.
“We have benefitted a lot from him and I am so pleased to have come over to see him. He looks very well and we had a wonderful conversation,” said Mutharika.
The President and JZU were in a closed door meeting for more than one hour and were later joined by JZU’s son.
Born in 1932, Tembo is no longer in active politics having served for years as president of the MCP. He was succeeded by Reverend Dr. Lazuras Chakwera prior to 2014, tripartite elections in which Mutharika emerged victorious.
Commenting on the visit, the Executive Assistant to the President and Director of Communications, Dr. Bright Molande said Mutharika respects Tembo in many ways.
“It is important for everyone to know that Honourable John Tembo was a teacher for the president. He taught him at Dedza Boys Secondary School, so he respects him very much,” Molande said.
He, however, said their chat was private hence he could not speak on what the president and former MCP leader shared during the visit but said what happened is a sign of friendliness.
“This means the president has a humane spirit and remembers various individuals. This is a day when we have been commemorating peace, so the president just thought that it is really good for him to visit Honourable Tembo,” he stated.
Born leaders..
Nothing new that’s normal it’s not of political intention tembo is a well known politician who has kept opposition party by the name of mcp where we are pointing as a strong opposition party for the past years
OSATEKESEKA AKANAKHALA ENAWA AKANAGULISA CIPAN
But not long ago you were saying Tembo is a killer, today he is a saint just bcoz you want to gain sympathy from mcp supporters. This man likes attracting public attention for no good reasons, just like an unmarried woman. Whatever the reasons he visited Tembo, he wont get an endorsement from him. Mcp more fire 2019 boma.
Boy, your a dead man, why politics in anything happening in your own county? Which sympathy your referring? A Malawi kwnikweni nchiyani?
Since dpp lost byelections ur president is always on the road just show that he is in charge. But he is failing to provide esesntial services to citizens. He likes attracting attention like a woman
Asynet ndinu achitsiru mwamva,ndale paliponse,kukamwa kwakukuluko
Si chisilu ai, wangokhala ndi vuto mu ubongo wake
Chitiru chilembe koment iwe nkuyankhila anthu asiyanitsa bwanji, mmene wayankhilamu zikuonetsa kuti iweyo ndi chitsiru beyond. @ innocente nyirenda ndi iwenso sydney mkondiwa.
Apa pali nkhani ya anthu andale chifukwa chosakambila za ndale ndi chani ankhwezule inu.
musatukwanane andale ndi amodzi eni ake amacheza nkumamwela tea limodzi inu mukungovutika kukwiya in blackouts
Chawinga what is wrong to visit Tembo? Let me tell you mutharika don’t need your MCP votes you know which region decides the president.1994/2014 opposition ha ha ha ha
Region yodecider yo pano ikumavotera mcp. Paja ma cadet kuiwala msanga mwaiwala kale 5-1. Mwaiwalanso kuti kumwera kunachitikaso ma byelections.
Stevie mkapata kaliati i need ur response.
Uzakhumudwa wamva zimveni kukoma choona timaziwa ndife analiranso a pp kuona ndikucheza ndi tembo safuna vote yanu aise,mtsogoleri wabwino amalemekeza omwe adagwira ntchito zopambana mdzikomo aTembo ndi mmodzi mwaiwo samkangolola zilizonse ngati enawa za 2019 tizileke tigwire ntchito ndiolamula ndale 2019 yomweyo
synet ndiomvesa chisoni!!!!kuterok mutu mwakomo mwangodzadza ndale basi,these politicians chill en tikaonesesa jzu samayakhula zopusa nthawi yomwe anali tsogoleri wotsutsa,he would criticise where necesally hence zikukuwawani nde muone ndi liti namvako kt uyu lazalasi wakacheza ndi tembo,utsogoleri omwe ulipo pano ku mcp doesnt recognise this old man,zomwe waipangira congless ndizambiri ndipo zinakat chakwera anayamba kutsogolera mcp kalekale pano chipan chitatha ndithu!!!!get a lyf man sichilichose chili cha ndale man!!!
Chakwera amakacheza ndi Tembo koma salengeza. Awa kucheza kwao kunali private mpaka kulengeza as if panali phindu lililonse kwa enafe.
Hahahaha, you people. You make me laugh!!! So APM visiting JZU there is a problem? Hahahha, onsewa ndi anthu and are politicians. No big deal
Tell them……..
The problem is we, Malawians are fond of politicising everything and anything done our politicians. Even a simple laugh kkkkkk
Ait ait ait
Anthu sasiyanitsa
A leader whose intergrity is high