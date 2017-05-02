“I always Weep & Pray When I See PAC Taking Militancy Stand Against Govt Instead Of Offering Solutions

Former chairman of Public Affairs Committee (PAC) Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe has riled present a quasi-religious body and governance watchdog officials for declaring that the government has failed.
He said there was now need for “soul searching” on how PAC is run so that it repositions itself according to the current political dispensation.
Bvumbwe said PAC was formed in 1992 during the one party state therefore there was need to review its mandate.
“I know there is rampant poverty in the country, corruption is record high, the economy is not doing well, these are the things that all politicians from all political parties, both from the opposition and ruling party acknowledge.
“As PAC, there should be a way of telling the government. You cannot declare and pronounce judgment that the government has failed because of these issues,” he said.
PAC spokesperson Father Peter Mulomole could not be drawn to comment on the issues raised by Bishop Bvumbwe.
za zii..anthu adyera tawaonereni..akangolandira ka envelop ka 50 pin basi kumakamba zopanda nzeru.shameless people.
Mukuchitisa,manyazi mpingo,wanu abvumbwe,wat are you crying,paja munari ndi chipani,chinathera kuti,chifukwa thawi ija,apuledenti akale,opuma akati,mulibe nzeru,thawi yakapeni,ija,ati mukamava,kuti a bishop siwakatolika,ameneyu akupusisani
Tell the idiot that PAC offered solutions too but the failed regime decided other wise so PAC should look like a bad guy
Mukadzaona umphawi umene anthu anu akukomana nawo kwanuko mudzayankhula zopusazo!