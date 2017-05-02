“I always Weep & Pray When I See PAC Taking Militancy Stand Against Govt Instead Of Offering Solutions

Former chairman of Public Affairs Committee (PAC) Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe has riled present a quasi-religious body and governance watchdog officials for declaring that the government has failed.

“I always weep and pray when I see PAC taking a militancy stand against the government instead of advising the government in a friendly manner,” he said.Bvumbwe, speaking on Sunday, said PAC has no moral standing to be judge and declare that the government has failed.

He said there was now need for “soul searching” on how PAC is run so that it repositions itself according to the current political dispensation.

Bvumbwe said PAC was formed in 1992 during the one party state therefore there was need to review its mandate.

“I know there is rampant poverty in the country, corruption is record high, the economy is not doing well, these are the things that all politicians from all political parties, both from the opposition and ruling party acknowledge.

“As PAC, there should be a way of telling the government. You cannot declare and pronounce judgment that the government has failed because of these issues,” he said.

PAC spokesperson Father Peter Mulomole could not be drawn to comment on the issues raised by Bishop Bvumbwe.