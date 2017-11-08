Hypocritical And Greedy!Mayaya Organises Demos As A Fundraising Strategy

Civil Society Organisations in Malawi have disowned their member Billy Mayaya over demonstrations he organised on Wednesday in Lilongwe arguing the man is hypocritical and greedy.
The CSOs say Mayaya organised the demonstrations because he received money from the opposition Malawi Congress Party to destabilize the country.
“And what he wants is government to counter offer so that he does not go to the street. That is what he does,” a member of the CSOs said.
The member said at times Mayaya organises demos when he is broke and he wants government to give him money.
The CSOs fail to see the justification for the demonstrations after Mayaya and other leaders of the civil society and journalists were taken by the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi to its water pumping stations for them to appreciate why the country is facing blackouts.
Escom gave out allowances and fuel money to all the people including Mayaya. And Mayaya and Human Rights Consultative Committee Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba spoke on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation and other media houses saying it was understandable as to why the country is experiencing blackouts.
The civil society gave Escom up to January next time to try to contain the situation.
“We are surprised why Mayaya is demonstrating when we in civil society agreed to give Escom time. But we know our friend Mayaya has no money and he wants to fundraise more after getting some from MCP,” the member said.
Mayaya Ndi mbuzi ya munthu u think tayiwala kuti unaphesa anthu osalakwa ndi ma demo ako omwewo chomwe chinasitha ndichani ?
This Is Disaster,,,! Umve Izi Umve Izo, Palibe Ndikumvapo Chamzeru Apa, Wat I Cn Hear And See Is Masscre Masscre Masscre..!
which CSOs are these….no CSO has been mentioned in the article
Iwe Kennedy Solidarity Rash,
Can’t you read the names of the CSO leaders in the article? You want to be spoon-fed all the time? Which school did you go to?
Malawi voice in the name of the Almighty God please change ur name to DPP voice. U’re the most useless journalist Our lovely country has ever experienced if @ all u qualify to be journalist. If one day I happen to meet u mudzaona chimene chinameta nkhanga mpala. For the sake of peace remove urself from my foni. U’re the most satanic people. Mbuzi,mano kunsi.
Why don’t you mention the name of this civil society member whom you got your story from?
This is a load of bullshit!