Hypocritical And Greedy!Mayaya Organises Demos As A Fundraising Strategy

Civil Society Organisations in Malawi have disowned their member Billy Mayaya over demonstrations he organised on Wednesday in Lilongwe arguing the man is hypocritical and greedy.

The CSOs say Mayaya organised the demonstrations because he received money from the opposition Malawi Congress Party to destabilize the country.

“And what he wants is government to counter offer so that he does not go to the street. That is what he does,” a member of the CSOs said.

The member said at times Mayaya organises demos when he is broke and he wants government to give him money.

The CSOs fail to see the justification for the demonstrations after Mayaya and other leaders of the civil society and journalists were taken by the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi to its water pumping stations for them to appreciate why the country is facing blackouts.

Escom gave out allowances and fuel money to all the people including Mayaya. And Mayaya and Human Rights Consultative Committee Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba spoke on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation and other media houses saying it was understandable as to why the country is experiencing blackouts.

The civil society gave Escom up to January next time to try to contain the situation.

“We are surprised why Mayaya is demonstrating when we in civil society agreed to give Escom time. But we know our friend Mayaya has no money and he wants to fundraise more after getting some from MCP,” the member said.