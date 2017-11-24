Hypocrisy: MCP And Its Official Mouth Piece ‘Times Group’ Connive To Discredit Genset Hiring For Political Gains

Opposition Malawi Congress Party has embarked on a mission to discredit the hiring of gensets by EGENCO to beef up the national power grid with 78 megawatts.

With help from their mouthpiece Times Group media outlets, MCP members of parliament have one after another been attacking government for the gensets saying it is a waste of time.

Surprisingly same MCP has for months been attacking President Professor Peter Mutharika for persistent power outages. They want to see government fail at all costs such that any plan to solve things is unwelcome to the MCP family.

In response the State President has reiterated that his government will sort of the power problem with short and long-term interventions.

On short term strategies, government plans to add 78 megawatts to the national grid as it looks at various avenues to beef up production and supply to satisfactory levels.

Nkula and Tedzani power plants are currently going under extensive renovations and upon completion will revert to producing over 350 megawatts.

Other sideline projects to beef power are also taking place on several rivers across the country. Then there is the Kammwamba Coal-Powered power plant to be constructed in Neno District upon which it will produce 1000 megawatts.

All these interventions in place are enough to ensure that after 53 years Malawi will for the first time have sustainable power generation and distribution, all under Professor Mutharika’s regime.

