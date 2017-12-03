Hypocrisy: Chakwera, Entire MCP Against 50+1…’But we cannot say that in public; that can damage our reputation’

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is not comfortable on the wholesale tabling of the electoral reforms Bills, Nation on Sunday has learnt.
Though leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera threatened to boycott deliberations in the House if the reform Bills are not tabled, sources in the party said MCP is equally not comfortable with the 50+1 proposal.
“Our president promised PAC that he would push for these Bills, but for sure as a party we are also not ready for 50+1-It can also work to our disadvantage.
“But we cannot say that in public; that can damage our reputation as a party which believes in democracy and everyone is looking up to us for a better Malawi,” said the source who is a member of the MCP national executive committee.
DPP MEETS MCP LEADERSHIP ON REFORMS
Leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera last Thursday met representatives of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP0 on the way forward on the Electoral Reforms Bills.
Chakwera according to sources, was accompanied by MCP chief whip Robin Lowe while the government side was represented by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu and leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa.
Both Chakwera and Nankhumwa confirmed about the meeting to Nation on Sunday.
“During the meeting Chakwera asked government to present to Parliament lesser controversial bills, and delay the 50+1. The leader of opposition was clear that he is also not for 50+1, but cannot openly say so because he promised PAC that he will push for it. “said the source.
Two MCP MPs from Kasungu and two others from Lilongwe collaborated the matter.
Why DPP is so afraid of 50+1
but my fellow citizens, which party can afford 50+ in this country, it will be a waste of donor monies for a re-run of elections if parties fail to reach a required 50+, just imagine if an election comes and no party gets that 50+ that means a re_ run has to take place, and in that re-run nobody wins, that means you would need another elections, where will all the monies come from, remember there are more than 50 political parties in malawi, amalawi tiziyanga’na kutsogolo tisanavomeleze chinthu, PAC sidzaperekatu ndalama ya zisankho za chibweleza.
