Hypocrisy: Chakwera, Entire MCP Against 50+1…’But we cannot say that in public; that can damage our reputation’

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is not comfortable on the wholesale tabling of the electoral reforms Bills, Nation on Sunday has learnt.

Though leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera threatened to boycott deliberations in the House if the reform Bills are not tabled, sources in the party said MCP is equally not comfortable with the 50+1 proposal.

“Our president promised PAC that he would push for these Bills, but for sure as a party we are also not ready for 50+1-It can also work to our disadvantage.

“But we cannot say that in public; that can damage our reputation as a party which believes in democracy and everyone is looking up to us for a better Malawi,” said the source who is a member of the MCP national executive committee.

DPP MEETS MCP LEADERSHIP ON REFORMS

Leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera last Thursday met representatives of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP0 on the way forward on the Electoral Reforms Bills.

Chakwera according to sources, was accompanied by MCP chief whip Robin Lowe while the government side was represented by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu and leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Both Chakwera and Nankhumwa confirmed about the meeting to Nation on Sunday.

“During the meeting Chakwera asked government to present to Parliament lesser controversial bills, and delay the 50+1. The leader of opposition was clear that he is also not for 50+1, but cannot openly say so because he promised PAC that he will push for it. “said the source.

Two MCP MPs from Kasungu and two others from Lilongwe collaborated the matter.

