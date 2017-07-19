Hundreds Gather At ACB Offices In Blantyre Anxiously Waiting To See Chaponda

Hundreds of people have gathered at Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices in Blantyre, anxiously waiting outside to see former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda.
Chaponda was appearing before ACB officials from 8:30 in the morning, before being arrested for his involvement in the #maizegate.
ACB says he will likely be charged with with corruptly performing public functions, misuse of public office and illegal possession of foreign currency.
Kodi mbava inja
(Champweteka mcimanga)nymboi tmkaimba tl ana kma pano champweteka CHAPONDA,ameneyu or atanyongedwa zlbe ntchto sopano pot ndmcmwene wamadala sacedwa kutuluka ameneyo,wna ndiuyo amukhlulukra akt 6 July nde katangale angathe?
Fuck him to hello ” chaponda”