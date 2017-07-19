Hundreds Gather At ACB Offices In Blantyre Anxiously Waiting To See Chaponda

By on 27 Comments

Part of the crowd

Hundreds of people have gathered at Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices in Blantyre, anxiously waiting outside to see former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda.

Chaponda was appearing before ACB officials from 8:30 in the morning, before being arrested for his involvement in the #maizegate.

ACB says he will likely be charged with with corruptly performing public functions, misuse of public office and illegal possession of foreign currency.

Hundreds Gather At ACB Offices In Blantyre Anxiously Waiting To See Chaponda added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

27 Responses to "Hundreds Gather At ACB Offices In Blantyre Anxiously Waiting To See Chaponda"

← Older Comments
  1. Titus Kumalonje   July 19, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    He should be charged just like others we all equal nothing as a former minister justice should be done

    Reply
  2. Misheck Katimbe   July 19, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    He z the mp of my conctiuncy even chitukuko sapanga mbava imeneyi ntchito kuba bax

    Reply
    • Stevie Nkhoma   July 19, 2017 at 1:35 pm

      Misheck kwanu siku Mulanje iwe osangonena bwanji kuti ndiiwe wakwa Ngabu

      Reply
    • Misheck Katimbe   July 19, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      kkkkkkk, axe ndi kape ameneyu

      Reply
  3. Violet Chimwemwe Stephenson   July 19, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Atuluke ameneyo mateyala takonza kale tikudikila aotchedwe basi

    Reply
  4. Alick Mkandawire   July 19, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Timva kuti ali pa bail

    Reply
  5. Chancy Makwinja   July 19, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    ineso ndinali konko

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply