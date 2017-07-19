Hundreds Gather At ACB Offices In Blantyre Anxiously Waiting To See Chaponda

Hundreds of people have gathered at Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices in Blantyre, anxiously waiting outside to see former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda.
Chaponda was appearing before ACB officials from 8:30 in the morning, before being arrested for his involvement in the #maizegate.
ACB says he will likely be charged with with corruptly performing public functions, misuse of public office and illegal possession of foreign currency.
