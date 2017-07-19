Hundreds Gather At ACB Offices In Blantyre Anxiously Waiting To See Chaponda

By on 27 Comments

Part of the crowd

Hundreds of people have gathered at Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices in Blantyre, anxiously waiting outside to see former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda.

Chaponda was appearing before ACB officials from 8:30 in the morning, before being arrested for his involvement in the #maizegate.

ACB says he will likely be charged with with corruptly performing public functions, misuse of public office and illegal possession of foreign currency.

Hundreds Gather At ACB Offices In Blantyre Anxiously Waiting To See Chaponda added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

27 Responses to "Hundreds Gather At ACB Offices In Blantyre Anxiously Waiting To See Chaponda"

← Older Comments
Newer Comments →
  1. Alif Ayied   July 19, 2017 at 12:56 pm
    Reply
  2. Alif Ayied   July 19, 2017 at 12:56 pm
    Reply
  3. Alif Ayied   July 19, 2017 at 12:56 pm
    Reply
  4. Alif Ayied   July 19, 2017 at 12:56 pm
    Reply
  5. Alif Ayied   July 19, 2017 at 12:56 pm
    Reply
← Older Comments
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply