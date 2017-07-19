Hundreds Gather At ACB Offices In Blantyre Anxiously Waiting To See Chaponda

Hundreds of people have gathered at Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices in Blantyre, anxiously waiting outside to see former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda.
Chaponda was appearing before ACB officials from 8:30 in the morning, before being arrested for his involvement in the #maizegate.
ACB says he will likely be charged with with corruptly performing public functions, misuse of public office and illegal possession of foreign currency.
He should be charged just like others we all equal nothing as a former minister justice should be done
He z the mp of my conctiuncy even chitukuko sapanga mbava imeneyi ntchito kuba bax
Misheck kwanu siku Mulanje iwe osangonena bwanji kuti ndiiwe wakwa Ngabu
kkkkkkk, axe ndi kape ameneyu
Atuluke ameneyo mateyala takonza kale tikudikila aotchedwe basi
Timva kuti ali pa bail
ineso ndinali konko