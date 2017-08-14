How The Nigerians Are Fooling Some ‘Libidous Women’…The Case Of KIA’S Ethdrin

Police at Kamuzu International Airport arrested three for Illegal possession and importation of the dangerous drug called Ethdrin.

The three are identified as 1.Christian Osigwelen,43 yrs old from Nigeria, 2.Lusungu Mlenga 39 yrs old from Village Mijumiju,Traditional Authority (T/A) Nkhondowe District Nkhatabay and 3.Rita Juma 33 yrs old from Village Mlangeni in the Area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Njolomole Ntcheu District.

Police received a tip from MRA Officers who were working in the arrivals hall that Lusungu is suspected to be collecting a table which is suspected to have concealed drug.

After being approached by the Police,she (Lusungu) claimed just to be sent by someone by the name of Grace from a phone call on her way from Sealarion where she went on her business trip saying the table was lost .On 8th Augast she failed to collect the table as she had no lost baggage claim form and came again on this day 9th Augast.And she said the table to be given to Rita Juma who happen to be her friend and was in the car park that time and that the money she had for MRA ( $2000 ) USD and other Malawi Kwacha over MK700,000.00 was given to her by Christian Osigwelen who was also in the car park waiting for her.

Police searched the table looking like object and found packets of unknown powder and they later breaked one of the packet to see the powder and its when they knew it was Dangerous drug called Ethdrin.

Police are yet to finalise interrogating the three to where the drug was coming from and amoung the three who is owning it.

But from separate interviews made to the suspects by the Police,Lusungu Mlenga says was only called by another person (name concealed) to collect the table from the Airport which was missing and that 2000 USD plus Malawi Kwacha over MK700,000.00 was given to her by Christian Osigwelen who said should clear the table from MRA and not knowing what the table was carrying.While Rita Juma who openly said is a girl friend of Christian and have been in love for over 6 years said was called by Christian her boyfriend to go and collect 1000 USD from his friend in town and give it to him at the Airport without telling her the use of the said money and thats what she did.While Christian is accepting all what the two are saying but dnying to be the owner of the table with the drug despite giving Lusungu all these money to clear the table at MRA.

But MRA Officers who handled the matter revieled to the Police that Lusungu Mlenga tried to bribe them with the said amount taking advantage that they were all women and saying women needs to be helping each other not arresting each other and said if they (MRA Officers) feels that they need more money she could go and get some from Christian.

The three suspects have been in Police custody in separate cells and will appear before Court to answer charges of Illegal possesion and Importation of Dangerous Drug contrary to Section 11 (a) @) as read with Regulation 19 of Dangerous Drug Act.

Meanwhile Police at KIA are thanking MRA Officers for being proffessional when discharging their duties and tipping them about the three who they (MRA Officers) managed to get hold of them until Police were informed.

However we are sending a warning message to the general public that the long arm of the Justice will catch them if they try to use the facility in importing or exporting anything dangerous.

The three are all parterners in business and all stays in Lilongwe city .

Sgt.Sapulain Chitonde Lee Airport Police Branch Public Relations Officer.

