How MCP Plotted To Kill Catholic Bishops In 1992

Wadson Deleza, Administrative Secretary to the Party:

…If only the President could allow us to go to these Bishops’ houses and tear them apart so that there would be no Malawian Bishops, we would do so. These Bishops are ﬁnished.

B. Phiri, Party Chairman, Kasungu:

…I am asking to have these Bishops brought into here and have them ﬁnished with. We would like to make them go to heaven before us. President Kamuzu Banda was chosen by God to rule the Malawians, so anybody who secretly goes against him is caught and brought out into the public.

Hilda Manjankhosi, Lilongwe Party Chairlady:

…bring the Bishops here and let us women deal with them. [Bishop of Lilongwe] Chimole’s face is like a sculpture and he does not look like a human being. …These Bishops are all stupid and they are thieves. They steal money from their churches. We do not want this Catholic Church anymore, and these Bishops should be killed right away.

Charles Kamphulusa, Blantyre Party Chairman:

…If we were given guns, we could have killed them ourselves. These Bishops are great sinners. They are drunkards, womanisers, thieves.

Katola Phiri, Minister of Local Government:

…Our hearts will not rest until we hear that all the seven Bishops do not exist anymore. The President does not choose all his ministers on merit [education] but rather knows that when things like this happen we can easily solve the problem, for example, if I could meet one of the Bishops anytime, whether day or night, with my car, he would disappear. We already agree that whoever speaks ill of the President should be killed. Even in the Bible it is said anyone who speaks ill of the leader of a country should be killed. Romans 12, verse 13 says that anyone who is against the elders should be killed.

(Recording Transcript of the Extraordinary Convention, March 11, 1992)~ reaction to the pastoral letter of 1992.

