Hot Current: MCP Shadow MP George Kasakula Under Fire For Forcing His Reporter To Lie To The Public On Chaponda

Embattled Times Group Managing Editor George Kasakula is reported to have pocketed K60 million from self-acclaimed billionaire Shepherd Bushiri to help in drumming up support for MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera through the group’s outlets The Daily Times, Malawi News, Sunday Times, Times TV and Times Radio.

According to an inside source from MCP and the Bushiri camp, Kasakula is supposed to use his influence at Times Group to write all sorts of damning and incriminating stories against DPP and its leadership thereby reducing chances of DPP reclaiming power in 2019.

“Just watch how emotional Kasakula is on his Hot Current program on Times TV; that should tell you a story. That program is always full of speculations and emotions without facts. They feed on lies and rumor mongering. In fact, they take all their issues from the social media, without even establishing facts, as long as it’s anti DPP”, said the MCP source

Bushiri who is well known for using the name of God to steal from blind followers and to launder money across Africa and other Asian countries and is also involved in illegal mining, has teamed up with the desperate MCP leader in an attempt to oust DPP out of government.

The latest is how Times group has handled the maize procurement issue. The sinking media group which has accumulated lots of debts and has plenty of tax arrears has been contradicting itself in the way it reported the maize issue.

It has laboured to implicate the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda by claiming that he pocketed money out of the maize deal, but months have gone now, no evidence has been produced and it is a far gone conclusion that Chaponda is simply a victim of the whole episode.

Another Bushiri source also revealed that Member of Parliamnet for Rumphi East Kamlepo Kalua is also part of the dirty scheme. Kamlepo is on record to have joined Bushiri’s church and often times has travelled to South Africa to meet Bushiri to plan and plot. Little wonder he is handling the Parliamentary inquiry on the maize issue with a militant approach.

Meanwhile, Times Group boss Leonard Chikadya is under pressure from the owners of Times Group, the Kamuzu family, to summon George Kasakula for a disciplinary hearing following his goof of the year that appeared in the Malawi News of 28th January, 2017.

Kasakula was instructing reporter Ntchindi Meki to lie to the public on the reason why George Chaponda did not appear before the parliamentary hearing.

Chaponda told the paper that he got an invitation to Parliament very late while he was in Blantyre yet Kasakula told Meki to tell the nation that the minister ignored any calls from Times Group.

When the final copy reached Kasakula’s desk, he printed angry instructions upon noticing that the reporter maintained the version and the instructions got their way to the final printed copy, vindicating all our sources that Kasakula has indeed been bought.

Kasakula comes from Kasungu which is also the home district for Times Group boss Leonard Chikadya.

In 2014 he contested during MCP primaries for a parliamentary seat in his home district which he lost miserably.

Like this: Like Loading...