HITTING THE NAIL ON THE HEAD…Corruption Mess At Times

Here is a newspaper company began by the British Colonial Government in 1895. Times was a Government company throughout Kamuzu Banda’s times. In short, we are talking about a stolen media company that once belonged to taxpayers.

Make it worse, this is a company that does not pay its taxes. When Government asks for taxes they say they are being victimised.

Now, somewhere towards the early 1990s and the fall of MCP, ownership of Times changed to the Kamuzu family. Malawians’ public company was stolen.

Here is a media company that is led by politicians. Jijo Wakasula has tried to stand as an MCP MP in Kasungu. He failed because his own people don’t like him.

Now a Jijo Wakasula is a frustrated MCP politician running a newsroom. Every journalist knows that although a Jijo will look at you in the eye and swear that it’s a lie.

Then, there is corruption at Times. Everyone knows a Jijo is very corrupt. Gregory Gondwewo left Times because a Jijo pocketed money from an Asian for a story done by Gregory Gondwewo. Some of us are still keeping the smuggled long letter which Gregory wrote Times Management when he left.

Then Juma Zammimba is kicked out for pocketing money to feature anti-government critics and missing to do what his bosses wanted.

At the same time, the Managing Director, Wakadya wakes up, rubs his eyes, and sees that Jijo is bringing Times down. The irony is, it is the big boss failing to manage Times. Nevertheless, he writes a warning letter to a Jijo for incompetence.

Then Innocent Chitosi commits the crime of telling John Mithi the truth. He is immediately suspended for speaking the truth of what happened.

Juma goes on record and announces that the whole mess at Times is all because of a Jijo who is trying to please the Kamuzu family and MCP authorities. Is it surprising?

When you have a stolen media company whose newsroom is managed by a corrupt MCP politician who accuses everyone of being corrupt, what is left of Times?