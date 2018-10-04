History Made As US First Lady Melania Trump Arrives In Malawi (Pictorial Focus)

By on No Comment

The U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has landed in the capital city of Malawi, Lilongwe after a six-hour flight from Ghana.
Upon arrival she was welcomed by her Malawian counterpart Professor Gertrude Mutharika at Kamuzu International Airport. From there, they visited Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe where she toured classrooms, observe an English lesson, meet teachers and donate textbooks and soccer balls.  She will also visit the Statehouse for an audience with Madame Mutharika. The first ladies also are expected to walk through the gardens and watch a traditional dance performance.

Landing at KIA
Malawi’s First Lady steps in to welcome her
A pupil welcoming er upon arrival
Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika welcoming Madame Trump at KIA
Trump visiting Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe

History Made As US First Lady Melania Trump Arrives In Malawi (Pictorial Focus) added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.