Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post The U.S. First Lady Melania Trump has landed in the capital city of Malawi, Lilongwe after a six-hour flight from Ghana. Upon arrival she was welcomed by her Malawian counterpart Professor Gertrude Mutharika at Kamuzu International Airport. From there, they visited Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe where she toured classrooms, observe an English lesson, meet teachers and donate textbooks and soccer balls. She will also visit the Statehouse for an audience with Madame Mutharika. The first ladies also are expected to walk through the gardens and watch a traditional dance performance. Landing at KIA Malawi’s First Lady steps in to welcome her A pupil welcoming er upon arrival Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika welcoming Madame Trump at KIA Trump visiting Chipala Primary School in Lilongwe History Made As US First Lady Melania Trump Arrives In Malawi (Pictorial Focus) added by Malawi Voice Reporter on October 4, 2018View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter → Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related