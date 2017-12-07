Historical: Malawi Police On Cloud Nine As APM Fulfills 100 Vehicle’s Promise…Thank You China

The 100 police vehicles that Malawi leader His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika promised have finally being delivered and handed over to the Malawi Government by the government of the Peoples Republic of China. Here are some of them.

  1. Luwis Moyo   December 7, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    very good development,, atleast each district will have 3 cars

  2. Benard Chiponda   December 7, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Inu otsutsa mukamati si apm sizikumukhuza mukutanthauza chani?ndiye apm amagwira ku escom mukamati zamukanika?mbuzi inu eti

  3. Martin M'boola Bandah   December 7, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Amene zikumunyasa osangochoka ku malawi kuno bwanji koma kunyoza chonsecho mphuno bhiii bhiii bhiiii komkuno kkkkjk

