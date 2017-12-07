Historical: Malawi Police On Cloud Nine As APM Fulfills 100 Vehicle’s Promise…Thank You China

The 100 police vehicles that Malawi leader His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika promised have finally being delivered and handed over to the Malawi Government by the government of the Peoples Republic of China. Here are some of them.
Correction: The Chinese government fulfilled its 100 police vehicles pledge. Learn to say the truth
otsutsa boma simukatenga chiletso? APM 2019 boma otsutsa mupya mitima. mbuzzi zotsutsa zili zonse
Ise tikuti kwachaa! Panthanzi natambala mufipa
Muuzane tikufuna ma ambulance osati zimenezo
Amazing thanks China