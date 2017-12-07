Historical: Malawi Police On Cloud Nine As APM Fulfills 100 Vehicle’s Promise…Thank You China

The 100 police vehicles that Malawi leader His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika promised have finally being delivered and handed over to the Malawi Government by the government of the Peoples Republic of China. Here are some of them.

53 Responses to "Historical: Malawi Police On Cloud Nine As APM Fulfills 100 Vehicle’s Promise…Thank You China"

  1. Harvey Limwado   December 7, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Correction: The Chinese government fulfilled its 100 police vehicles pledge. Learn to say the truth

    Reply
  2. Joseph Chisiano   December 7, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    otsutsa boma simukatenga chiletso? APM 2019 boma otsutsa mupya mitima. mbuzzi zotsutsa zili zonse

    Reply
  3. Cliff Msiska   December 7, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Ise tikuti kwachaa! Panthanzi natambala mufipa

    Reply
  4. Christina Makankhula   December 7, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Muuzane tikufuna ma ambulance osati zimenezo

    Reply
  5. Lameck Bombah   December 7, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Amazing thanks China

    Reply
