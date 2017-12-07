Historical: Malawi Police On Cloud Nine As APM Fulfills 100 Vehicle’s Promise…Thank You China

The 100 police vehicles that Malawi leader His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika promised have finally being delivered and handed over to the Malawi Government by the government of the Peoples Republic of China. Here are some of them.
The plan is to use these cars to rig elections in 2019, we will use these cars to swap voting boxes, that’s why for the past two years all police recruits have been from the lomwe belt…….wayiwona imeneyo, wagwa nayo. Chakwera