Historical: Malawi Police On Cloud Nine As APM Fulfills 100 Vehicle’s Promise…Thank You China

The 100 police vehicles that Malawi leader His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika promised have finally being delivered and handed over to the Malawi Government by the government of the Peoples Republic of China. Here are some of them.
thanks to China
Why congratulate APM on this !? Common
But I stl remain MCP diehard kkk upse mtima
Congratulations
someone help me here how logic is to thank the APM or the President as you put it 4 the donation from the Chinese government?