Historical: Malawi Police On Cloud Nine As APM Fulfills 100 Vehicle’s Promise…Thank You China

The 100 police vehicles that Malawi leader His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika promised have finally being delivered and handed over to the Malawi Government by the government of the Peoples Republic of China. Here are some of them.

  1. Toney Phiri   December 7, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    thanks to China

  2. Joseph L Majawa   December 7, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    Why congratulate APM on this !? Common

  3. Khumbo Clifford   December 7, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    But I stl remain MCP diehard kkk upse mtima

  4. Child Boxer   December 8, 2017 at 4:04 am

    Congratulations

  5. Makuya Paul James   December 8, 2017 at 6:27 am

    someone help me here how logic is to thank the APM or the President as you put it 4 the donation from the Chinese government?

