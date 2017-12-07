Historical: Malawi Police On Cloud Nine As APM Fulfills 100 Vehicle’s Promise…Thank You China

The 100 police vehicles that Malawi leader His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika promised have finally being delivered and handed over to the Malawi Government by the government of the Peoples Republic of China. Here are some of them.

  1. Jane Papala   December 7, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Well done Mr. President for using our tax in a proper way however, I dont support you your Dpp sorry for saying tht.

  2. Rodger Mwanakhu   December 7, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Azitchingila a maminibus zipwanyika zimenezi ,tizionesa panseupa kkkkkkkk

  3. Rozina Patel   December 7, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    good development

