Historical: Malawi Police On Cloud Nine As APM Fulfills 100 Vehicle’s Promise…Thank You China

The 100 police vehicles that Malawi leader His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika promised have finally being delivered and handed over to the Malawi Government by the government of the Peoples Republic of China. Here are some of them.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post
Well done Mr. President for using our tax in a proper way however, I dont support you your Dpp sorry for saying tht.
Azitchingila a maminibus zipwanyika zimenezi ,tizionesa panseupa kkkkkkkk
good development