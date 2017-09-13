Here We Go: EU, MEC Meet Stakeholders Ahead Of 2019 Elections

The European Union (EU) and the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Wednesday met stakeholders and party representatives to interact on the 2014 tripartite election findings ahead of 2019 elections.

Briefing members of the media at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) Team Leader for the Electoral Follow-up Mission, Birquitte Markussen said the EU observer mission conducted meetings with different stakeholders and made a number of recommendations for the 2014 tripartite elections which is being brought to the attention of stakeholders.

Markussen said they have been holding meetings with a wide range of stakeholders and it was time to bring them together and present the findings and map the way forward.

“The EU observer mission conducted several meetings with stakeholders where a number of recommendations were made.

“We thought it wise to bring MEC and all stakeholders together so that we draw all the contributions and present our final report on findings as the country prepares for the 2019 elections,” said Markussen.

She emphasized the need for the meeting as one way of strengthening the democratic process and learn to what extent some of the issues presented to MEC have been addressed.

“We know that there were a lot of issues that stakeholders presented to MEC. This meeting will help us to hear from both parties if at all those issues were addressed and identify areas that still need our attention before 2019,” Markussen pointed out.

On her part, MEC Chairperson, Jane Ansah said the meeting was an important one as it would help them source views from different angles and amend the areas that need attention.

She commended EU for making the follow-up meeting as it would highlight a lot of issues that will help them make the 2019 elections a success.

“Let me commend the EU for organizing such a meeting after making follow up meetings with different stakeholders. Now we are all here today to bang heads, share ideas and point out where others feel we haven’t done well after recommendations were made,” she said.

Ansah said the exercise is not their responsibility alone hence the importance of involving stakeholders including party officials so that all views are vented in and implemented for the success of the 2019 elections.

“We all have a role to play towards the elections of this nation. Government, Parliament, Civil Society have a lot to contribute towards the success of a credible election most especially now that we have started preparing for 2019,” she said.

She said MEC is an independent institution and would not take directives from selfish people who want to serve their interests hence the meeting to allow all sectors to share all what they deem necessary for the commission and the EU to address.

“MEC will take all reasonable responsibility to prevent wrong doing in the 2019 elections. We will be responsive to the views of people through forums like these so that we conduct a free and fair election,” she alluded.

The EU is set to address the media on matters that will arise in the meeting but also share findings on their follow-up mission.

(Chimwemwe Njoloma, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...