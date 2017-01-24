Here We Go: APM To Officially Open Magnificent Bingu Stadium This Saturday

By on 1 Comment

Magnificent Bingu Stadium

State President Prof.  Arthur Peter Mutharika will officially open The Bingu National Stadium on Saturday 28 January 2017.

The Minister of Labour , Sports, Youth and Manpower Development said the new Bingu National Stadium will be opened on 28 January 2017 with an international match between China select and Malawi national team.

The Bingu National Stadium is one of the big Chinese infrastructure projects that the country has received from China since Malawi changed its ties from Taiwan.

One Response to "Here We Go: APM To Officially Open Magnificent Bingu Stadium This Saturday"

  1. Johanz Phunyanya   January 24, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    inde biggggggyyyyyyyyy pangani zomwezo bas koma tikufuna yathu kuno ku BTZ

    Reply

