Here We Go: APM To Officially Open Magnificent Bingu Stadium This Saturday

State President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will officially open The Bingu National Stadium on Saturday 28 January 2017.
The Minister of Labour , Sports, Youth and Manpower Development said the new Bingu National Stadium will be opened on 28 January 2017 with an international match between China select and Malawi national team.
The Bingu National Stadium is one of the big Chinese infrastructure projects that the country has received from China since Malawi changed its ties from Taiwan.
mmmm boza chande anasegulira kare iweso ndiwe ndani kafuse A bulets
MALAWI VOICE NDI YA DPP ETI? Ndaonera pic ya peter pa dp po si general eti ndi kani mumabakira boma nkhani zanu coz malawi ndi alienae mukanaika cha neautral anyway ndajumvani