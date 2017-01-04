Here We Go: 33 Electrical Companies To Complement ESCOM As Part Of Reforms Program

The unbundling of the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) in its reforms program through the Power Market Restructuring (PMR) has seen a total of 33 electrical companies showing interest to complement the sole power provider’s efforts.

ESCOM Senior Environmental Officer, Daud Bauleni Santos told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday that the restructured ESCOM has brought about the birth of EGENCO (Malawi) Limited which officially started its operations as an independent company on 1 January 2017 with its Head Office in Blantyre.

EGENCO will be working in collaboration with ESCOM on the schedule arrangement to focus on the trading of electricity.

“A total of 33 electrical firms have shown their interest to start operating in the spheres of power generating through; hydro, coal, and solar to effectively and efficiently compete in the production, generation, transmission and distribution of electricity countrywide,” said Santos.

He added that currently, a China-based Gezuba electrical firm is extracting and digging foundations at Kam’mwamba for a coal fired station.

The ESCOM reforms are also expected to see each region having its own Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to ensure maximum electricity production and transmission. (By Rodney Majawa, Blantyre, January 4, Mana)

