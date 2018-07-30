Henry Kachaje Speaks In Parables-Says Most “Pente Movements” Are A Grouping Of “Rebels”

HELLO MALAWI

Let me explain it this way, it’s like Pentecostal churches. They are loud, they have the euphoria, they bring the excitement and hope, they are very attractive to those seeking “quick fixes” in their lives and at first, you get the impression that they will kill off all traditional churches.

But after some time, you get to understand that traditional churches have deep roots and people can’t just abandon them. They might go to the “fellowship” in the afternoon, but they will still maintain “chitupa” in their traditional church. They realise that actually, it is the traditional churches that form the fabric of society.

They realise kumudzi kwawo kulibe Pente amene wawakopa ntauni. They understand kunyamula zovuta kupita nazo kumudzi, angakawalandire ndikuwakuta si a Pente a ntauni aja. They soon realise that many Pente churches are built around the “founding pastor” while the traditional churches are an institution.

Another observations they soon make is that most Pente movements are but a grouping of “rebels”. Those who didn’t want to be disciplined in the traditional churches, leave and quickly find it easy to belong to the Pente where “rules are relaxed” and sometimes things are done just “as the Spirit leads”. But a collection of rebels rarely work together and build with one vision and direction. Almost everyone wants to lead and be in the spotlight.

*This is why the Pentecostal movements have failed to overtake the traditional churches in Africa.*

*YOUR GUESS IS AS GOOD AS MINE*