Heavy K Set For Fifteen Party

Malawians should brace themselves for a perfect night to celebrate Fifteen Bar & Lounge’s first birthday as news coming from South Africa is that Heavy K is excited to perform in Malawi.

In a press release, Fifteen Bar & Lounge has indicated that all is set for the birthday party celebrations with South Africa’s Heavy K as the headlining act on Saturday.

Famed for such hits as ‘Wena,’ ‘Woza Nana’ and ‘Celebration,’ Heavy K is expected to be the perfect icing on the cake as Fifteen Bar & Lounge celebrates one year.

Co-owner of Fifteen Sports Bar & Lounge James Makunje Jnr said after talking to Heavy K, the artist indicated that he was looking forward to perform in Malawi.

“He is very positive about his upcoming performance and we are ready to give our fans the perfect environment so that they can enjoy his performance,” Makunje Jnr said.

He said Heavy K’s choice was made to give the fans what they asked for and it only shows the standards that Fifteen Bar & Lounge wants to set.

“Ofcourse we will continue supporting local artists through a number of initiatives but we also realise that local artists should share the stage with international artists regularly.

“Heavy K’s music is loved by many and he is a brilliant live performer. We expect nothing but fireworks on the night, it is a celebration so we would like our customers to just enjoy themselves as much as they can,” he said.

Makunje Jnr said the lounge continues to receive support which has exceeded their expectations.

“It has been an interesting journey from the time we opened the lounge until now. We have learned so much which has helped us better our craft and we keep learning new things everyday. We are just very thankful our clients have been patient with us when things were not going our way but we promise to keep working hard to better the Fifteen experience,” he said.

Makunje Jnr thanked the current sponsors which are Carlsberg Chill, Mango Entertainment and Capital FM.

“Our celebration has been made possible by the sponsors for believing in what the youth are doing, we are determined to change the entertainment landscape in Malawi. We are also still talking to more potential sponsors who would likely join us,” he said. (BY FINELY GAMA)

