Heavy K Coming To Malawi…To Perform At 15 Sports Bar & Lounge On Sept 9

South African artist Heavy K will perform at Fifteen Sports Bar & Lounge on September 9, 2017 as part of celebrating the lounge’s first birthday.

The South Africa’s hip-hop sensation is well-known for his songs ‘Wena,’ ‘Woza Nana’ and ‘Celebration.’

According to the press release, Co-owner of Fifteen Sports Bar & Lounge James Makunje Jnr said the support in the past one year has been huge.

“The support we got has exceeded our expectations. It has been an interesting journey from the time we opened the lounge until now. We have learned so much which has helped us better our craft and we keep learning new things everyday. We are just very thankful our clients have been patient with us when things were not going our way but we promise to keep working hard to better the Fifteen experience,” he said.

Makunje Jnr said they chose Heavy K because his music can make most people want to get up and dance.

“His music is loved by many and he is a brilliant live performer. It was a tough decision to even start thinking of who else we could have chosen if he was not available. We expect nothing but fireworks on the night, it is a celebration so we would like our customers to just enjoy themselves as much as they can,” he said.

Makunje Jnr thanked the current sponsors which are Carlsberg Chill, Mango Entertainment and Capital FM.

“Our celebration has been made possible by the sponsors for believing in what the youth are doing and we are determined to change the entertainment landscape in Malawi. We are also still talking to more potential sponsors who would likely join us,” he said.

Since its establishment, Fifteen Sports Bar & Lounge has hosted a number of local initiatives which include Africa-themed fashion show and music performances. The lounge also supported the inaugural Nyasa Music Awards which took place at the COMESA Hall in May, 2017. On July 6, 2017, the lounge hosted Proudly Malawian event as one way o celebrating Malawi’s independence.

