Headless FAM Only Buying Sympathy…Funding The Flames Is Paying For A National Certificate Of Shame…They Are Time And Money Wasters.

Football Association of Malawi(Fam) is only buying sympathy with their threat to withdraw The Flames from Afcon and Chan. All they want is for government to start panicking for the sake of popularity. I mean, which government would accept to be remembered for failing to fund a popular sport?
But my very RAW and HONEST opinion is that The Flames can as well withdraw and I will be happy. These boys have brought nothing but shame to this struggling nation.
The Flames are time and money wasters. The money that could have been used for this team can be used to buy ambulances for places like Chikangawa Health Centre so save us from the shame of having pregnant women march to fundraise for an ambulance. Yes, football is recreation and allows people some moment to refresh but funding the Flames is paying for a national certificate of shame.
Shameful DPP government, if the flames is just wasting time & resource, why mumadzitamandira kuti munamanga stadium? Kapena mumangofuna pobela dollar eti. Joseph kabira’s government linapanga motivate each player powagulira galimoto. Pamsana panu mwamva?
The Huge Some Of Money Which Oz Found In Joj Chapondas House Could Have Bn Used To Fund Fo Flames And The Ambulance U R Talkin About.Chaponda And Flames To Whom Iz The Money Wasted?
it means Malawi as a nation is failing at everything, Agriculture, Good Governance, Trade, Mining Infrastructure, fight against Corruption and lately SPORT
Yemwe akulamulira ndi nduna zake zonse amudziwe yesu
I think this declaration is in a way a tool for the nation to file “A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE” against FAM executive.
The money they spend in allowances etc should be audited and published.
