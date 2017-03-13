Headless FAM Only Buying Sympathy…Funding The Flames Is Paying For A National Certificate Of Shame…They Are Time And Money Wasters.

Football Association of Malawi(Fam) is only buying sympathy with their threat to withdraw The Flames from Afcon and Chan. All they want is for government to start panicking for the sake of popularity. I mean, which government would accept to be remembered for failing to fund a popular sport?

But my very RAW and HONEST opinion is that The Flames can as well withdraw and I will be happy. These boys have brought nothing but shame to this struggling nation.

The Flames are time and money wasters. The money that could have been used for this team can be used to buy ambulances for places like Chikangawa Health Centre so save us from the shame of having pregnant women march to fundraise for an ambulance. Yes, football is recreation and allows people some moment to refresh but funding the Flames is paying for a national certificate of shame.

