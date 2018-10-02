HAEZ Returns October 27

In what promises to be one of the major Christian Entertainment Gala concert in 2018, preparations are at an advanced stage for the return of what is coined as HAEZ – Have And Enjoy Life(Zoe).

This is a Raised For a Purpose (RFP) Ministry’s initiative that aims at identifying, developing and promoting various talents under its Music and Arts arm of Ministry.

RFP’s Music and Arts National Director, Pastor Emma Mwasinga said “the night of 27th October the world will witness an out of this world display of skills and talent”.

“Last year we did not hold the event because we were still putting the team together. We now have a team of experts that is helping in talent development, we are now set to show the world what we have been working on” She said.

Not only is the ministry ready to showcase new talent but also legends from within the ministry that have taken a good stand in the Gospel circles.

HAEZ is purely Christian entertainment carried by men and women that are using their skills and talent for the furtherance of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

The event will be held on the night of 27th October at RFP’s Tent of His Love and Glory, also known as TLG (next to Robins Park). There will be Dances, Music performances, Spoken Word, art exhibition, stand up Comedy, Fashion show, DJ competition and many more.

“This is a free event, but the experience will be worth much more than money can buy, ” Mwasinga said.

HAEZ is an acronym derived from John 10:10 (amplified translation)…I came that they may have and enjoy life, and have it in abundance (to the full, till it overflows).

