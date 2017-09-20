Gwamba To Launch K2million Netball, Football Trophies On October 1 In LL

Renowned Hip hop artist, Gwamba will on October 1, 2017 launch a K2 million ‘Jesus is my Boss’ football and netball trophies for the youths in Area 18 in the country’s capital City, Lilongwe.

Gwamba whose real name is Duncan Zgambo said the launch would take place in area 18.

Speaking Tuesday in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana), the former area 18 resident who is well-known for delivering hip-hop lyrics in vernacular said he has sponsored the trophies to keep youth away from immoral behavior such as excessive beer drinking and smoking.

“I have lived in area 18 since 2003 until 2015. So I have decided to sponsor the trophy to keep the youths busy,” he said adding that this was also one way of appreciating the support youths in area 18 rendered to him during his stay in the area.

Gwamba then assured the youths of his continued support towards the tournament saying it would be an annual event.

“Last year [2016] I sponsored the trophies to the tune of K1 million and there was overwhelming support from the youths. It is my sincere hope that this time around, the support will never change,” he added.

The sports tournament has been named after his debut gospel album “Jesus is my boss” which he launched in December 2016 in Lilongwe at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Despite switching off from secular to gospel genre, Gwamba’s fans have remained loyal all these years; a gesture he said is very encouraging. (By Loness Gwazanga, Mana)

