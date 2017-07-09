Growing Up In Hands Of Mentally Ill-mother

She calls herself Viwaya –a troublesome woman.

She is in her 30s and mentally ill.

For two years now, she has been living within Karonga District Hospital (KDH) premises because that is where she finds her daily food.

Like a desert bird, her survival depends on leftovers by well-wishers especially in-patients and their guardians.

Viwaya has been living at the hospital’s guardian shelter since the time she was raped by an unidentified man who took advantage of her mental problem.

‘‘I was taken into the bush one night where I was raped,’’ she says.

“That man almost killed me,’’ she adds.

Viwaya alleges that the suspect infected her with HIV, a virus that causes Aids. She is now on anti-retroviral treatment (ART).

Community members around the hospital suspect that the woman was raped by a bicycle-taxi operator who cannot be traced as nobody immediately reported the matter to police.

I met Viwaya a few weeks ago at the hospital.

She was holding a little boy.

He looked muddy. His clothes were mostly oily and soiled.

Viwaya told me that the boy was her own child.

In this story I will call him Steve.

He should be one year and some few months old.

I followed Viwaya’s movements for five hours to observe how she spent her day with little Steve.

She spent the five hours wandering the streets around the hospital with Steve strapped on her back. As dusk fell, she retreated to the hospital’s guardian shelter. I learnt later that that is where she spends her nights with Steve.

That Sunday evening, Steve was thirsty.

He went to a nearby borehole but before he started drinking water, Viwaya rushed to take him away.

Unlike other children in Malawi, Steve does not have freedom of movement.

They both went to the kitchen of the guardian shelter but there were no leftovers to eat.

They slept on an empty stomach.

Children have the right to a clean and safe environment but little Steve has no such right.

A source at the guardian shelter said Viwaya hails from Lupembe in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu.

“Steve is living like a wild animal. In most cases he sleeps without taking a bath,’’ she says.

Karonga District Hospital Safe Motherhood Coordinator Joseph Kasililika said soon after Viwaya delivered, her relatives tried to rescue Steve from hardship by separating him from his mother.

‘‘But she went to Lupembe to take back her child,’’ Kasililika says.

Kasililika admitted that it was difficult to make sure that Viwaya attends antenatal care when she was pregnant of Steve.

‘‘It was difficult to trace her whereabouts; as a result, she missed some important precautions,’’ he says.

However, Kasililika says Steve is better than other children born at the hospital to mentally ill women.

He recalls a story of a baby who was born in a family of parents that are both mentally ill.

‘‘That baby was dumped by its mother one week after birth,’’ says Kasililika adding that the child was later rescued by some health staff.

The convention on child rights states that children have the right to live with their parents, unless if it is bad for the children.

However, in most cases, children in Malawi stay together with their mentally ill parents.

Furthermore, Article 14 of the 2005 African Union Charter on the rights of women in Africa protects the reproductive rights of women by authorizing medical abortion in cases of sexual assault or rape.

The article allows abortion, especially where the continued pregnancy endangers the mental and physical health of the mother or the fetus.

However, legalization for safe abortion faces major opposition from some religions in Malawi.

Recently, churches conducted a national wide demonstration to appeal to Malawi Parliament against passing the bill into law. They argue that the bill is against religious values that state that life begins at conception, and that no man has mandate to kill.

Malawi has many stakeholders that ensure children are properly cared for, and that they are protected from any form of abuse, but few pay attention to children like Steve.

While his fellows are attending early childhood education, Steve’s future looks cloudy because he is always strapped on her mother’s back.

Clinical director at St John of God Hospital Michael Nyirenda warns that Steve risks growing up copying the behaviour of her mentally ill mother if he is not separated from her.

‘‘Although mental disease does not directly affect anyone close to the sick person, Steve is too young, and he can learn mental attitude from his mother through observation.

‘‘I wish he could be separated from his mother,’’ Nyirenda says. (By BISHOP WITMOS, Karonga)

