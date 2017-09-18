Great Angels Choir Set For Website Launch Celebration…South Africa’s Sipho Coming With Full Band

Music director for the Great Angels choir, Ephraim Zonda has confirmed that preparations are set for the launch of their website as the choir takes the step of adapting to the modern digital technology.

The Great Angels choir which broke the record in choral music in Malawi is set to set to launch its website on September 29, 2017 at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

“We are living in a world of technology, so as a choir we thought it wise to have a website as one way of moving with time.

“And now all is set for us to launch our first ever website. We have planned for a lot of activities that will be performed as part of the celebrations during the launch like surprise artists who will also perform. What we are now asking for is for all our fans and Malawians as a whole to come and be part of this history in the making,” said Zonda.

The music director has revealed the band choir would perform for not less than three hours so that they may be able to provide maximum entertainment to the patrons.

This he said is also to provide room for one of the high profile acts to take place during the show which is the performance by South African gospel artist, Sipho Makhabane as one way of spicing up the celebration.

Zonda has confirmed that all preparations have been finalized for Makhabane to perform live during the launch.

“Sipho is coming with his full band and they will arrive on September 27, on a plane which will land 4:30pm at the Kamuzu International Airport,” he said.

Zonda said on September 28, Sipho would also coach musicians on other aspects of music with an aim of improving music standards in Malawi.

According to a video documentary of Sipho which was accessed by Mana, courtesy of Great Angels Choir, Sipho confirmed that, he is ready to come to Malawi for the website launch.

“I am set to be at the website launch of Great Angels Choir on September 29 at BICC in Lilongwe, see you there, God bless you,” said Sipho.

The yet to be launched website will have more than 46 pages. It was designed and developed in the USA where it will also be hosted.

(By Moses Nyirenda, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...