Grace Chiumia Says One Million Malawians Register In National Registration Campaign…Targets Nine Million

As the period for the first phase of the mass national registration campaign gets close to an end, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, Grace Chiumia has revealed that one million Malawians have so far been registered.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday after touring some of the registration centers in Salima, Chiumia said the first phase has gone on well besides some shortfalls in terms of logistics and civic education at the beginning.

“Our target is to register nine million Malawians and by now we have registered one million. This is good news and it shows that we are on the right track,” Chiumia said.

The minister said that government and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have noted all challenges that were faced in the first phase and everything is being done to improve as the campaign goes into new phase.

In an interview, UN country representative Mia Seppo described the campaign as a success.

“I think the exercise is going well and people are coming in large numbers. They understand why it is important for Malawians to get a national ID and there is good cooperation between various stake holders at the district,” Seppo said.

She further said the challenges that have been faced so far were expected as the exercise is very big and complex.

The first phase of the registration involved central region districts of Nkhotakota, Salima, Kasungu, Ntchisi, Mchinji and Dowa. (By Watson Maingo, Salima, June 24, MANA)

Like this: Like Loading...