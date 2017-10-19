Govt’s Library To Be Revamped

Deputy Director of Information responsible for Press and Publications in the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology Deogratias Mmana has said government’s library will be revamped.
The library, under the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, is at the Regional Information Office in Blantyre and has over the years been a centre for research for both local and international clients.
“A library is a source of knowledge. Our library needs to be revamped. It had been neglected over years but I can assure you that it will be back to its original state,” Mmana said when he addressed staff in the publications section at the regional office.
Mmana said library staff will under go training and that strategies have been put in place to ensure that they are motivated.
“We want our staff to enjoy their work. A working place should be conducive because you spend more time at work than home,” he said adding that “Director of Information Mr Gedion Munthali wants immediate action of what we are discussing here.”
Principal Editor Edson Mwamvani called on the staff to ensure that the library does not close on working days. He welcomed the revamping of the library.
“It is nice that we are reviving the library,” said Mwamvani.
Regional Information Officer for the South Arnold Namanja said his office would do what it could to help the library.
One of the employees Jane Suya cried for promotions saying some employees had worked for many years at the same grade.
These people hide informational books and they steal and sell as individuals. Malawi is helping to kill the reading culture, you go something called bookshop only you find exercise books , secondary and primary schools text books and stationary . We had Malawi Book Shop but killed because of Multiparty. You may want a book in Civil Engineering, go the whole national library in Lilongwe you will not get one. If it was there, it has already been sold by back door.
