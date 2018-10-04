Govt To Supply Food To 3.3million People

PRESS STATEMENT

RESULTS OF THE FOOD SECURITY VULNERABILITY ASSESSMENT

The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, through the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee (MVAC), carries out food security assessment exercise annually. The exercise is aimed at assessing food security situation in the country and determining the number of people who are likely to be food insecure in the current consumption season which started in April 2018 and will end in March 2019.

The results of the 2018 assessment show that a total of 3,306,405 people residing in rural areas, out of the total projected national population of 17,931,637, will not be able to meet their annual food requirement during the 2018/19 consumption period.

This figure represents 18 percent of the total projected population. The total humanitarian food required to support the affected people is estimated at 138,488 Metric Tonnes of maize with an estimated cash value of about MK20.77 billion.

The affected population has increased from 1,043,000 people during the 2017/18 consumption period to 3,306, 405 people in this consumption season.

The increase has been a result of decreased agriculture production during the 2017/18 agriculture season due to unfavourable weather conditions characterised by extended dry spells which caused moisture stress in almost all districts.

In addition, maize production was affected by Fall Army Worm infestation. The affected population is across the country with varying degrees of severity by districts.

The Government, in collaboration with its development partners, will be implementing response interventions to assist the affected population.

Meanwhile, ADMARC and the National Food Reserve Agency are holding enough stocks to be able to manage any eventualities. In addition, ADMARC is procuring maize from the smallholder farmers to ensure that the commodity

is available in all its selling points, so as to stabilise the prices of maize, in particular during the lean period.

Furthermore, the Government in collaboration with stakeholders will continue to implement safety nets and resilience building interventions across the country.

Ben Botolo

SECRETARY TO THE TREASURY

Like this: Like Loading...