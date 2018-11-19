Govt to construct Mpamba-Chikwina-Usisya Road

President Peter Mutharika has disclosed that government will construct Mpamba-Chikwina- Manyenyezi-Usisya road in Nkhata Bay

district .

He disclosed this on Sunday at a rally at Chintheche in Nkhatabay on his way to Lilongwe from Mzuzu.

“We are aiming at connecting Nkhata Bay and Rumphi through the lake shore road from Usisya to the M1road at Chitimba. In no time work will begin,” he said.

He said the road is at tender stage where government is looking for a contractor.

On Chikangawa-Chintheche road, Mutharika said that the project is at design stage.

“I therefore, ask you to wait patiently because after the design stage, a feasibility study will be conducted and later mobilisation stage before the actual construction takes shape.

“Be patient. This project will surely be completed. We just have to follow necessary steps,” he said.

Speaking in an interview, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango disclosed that government is in the process of procuring a contractor for the Mpamba-Usisya road.

“In the past, plans were there to construct the road but did not materialise.

“This road will widen up options for Malawians to choose from using water transport or main land,” said Mhango.

The Mpamba-Usisya road becomes impassable during rainy season thus cutting road communication with the people at Usisya.

All previous governments avoided the road.

Mana

